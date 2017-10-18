Area colleges: Illinois-Springfield announces plans for fieldhouse

Athletic director Jim Sarra announced Tuesday that the University of Illinois Springfield plans to build a 92,000 square foot indoor fieldhouse that will impact all 17 sports at UIS.
It is expected to have a six-lane rubber track and areas for pole vault, long jump, triple jump and throws. It will also have turf infield, baseball and softball hitting tunnels, a golf hitting and training area and multi-purpose flooring to accommodate tennis, volleyball and basketball.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on October 18, 2017.
