Women's Soccer: Stars earn first GLVC tourney berth

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s soccer team won 1-0 against Rockhurst Wednesday to qualify for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship for the first time in program history.
Sophomore Erin Bolskar’s game-winning goal earned the Prairie Stars the eighth and final spot.
Bolskar scored her first goal of the season off freshman Kayla Meyer’s throw in with 30 minutes left in the second half at Kiwanis Stadium.
It was a do-or-die game for UIS. Rockhurst would have advanced to the GLVC tourney instead of UIS if the Hawks had won.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 25, 2017.
