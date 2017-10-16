UIS men, women set records for soccer wins

In men's soccer, Rhys Wallace scored on a penalty kick and the University of Illinois Springfield’s 1-0 victory over Lewis Sunday tied the school record for Great Lakes Valley Conference wins.
UIS won its seventh conference match, tying the previous record set in 2013.
The Prairie Stars are 7-6-1 overall and 7-4-1 in the GLVC.
In women's soccer, Meghan Delaney’s scored the game-winning goal in the first half and the University of Illinois Springfield won 1-0 against Lewis at Kiwanis Stadium.
The Prairie Stars broke two records for the women’s program.
They set the single-season record for wins with an 8-4-4 record, topping the seven matches won in 2016.
UIS also set the record for Great Lakes Valley Conference wins in a season with five. It bettered the old mark of four set in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Stars are 5-4-3 in the GLVC.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 15, 2017.
Read the entire article online.