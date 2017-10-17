17 business, education leaders named to EDC board

The heads of University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College, as well as top executives from some of the city’s largest companies, have joined the board of directors for a proposed Sangamon County economic development corporation.
Each of the 17 is expected to commit $25,000 to $50,000 annually toward operation costs estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million a year, according to an announcement from the county on Wednesday.
“This is a fantastic start to our new effort. Frankly, even better than I anticipated,” county board Chairman Andy Van Meter said in the announcement.“Coupled with this kind of private-sector leadership, we are building great momentum toward a new and improved way of doing economic development in Sangamon County.”
In addition to UIS Chancellor Susan Koch and LLCC President Charlotte Warren, members named Wednesday head some of Springfield oldest and largest employers, including Bunn Co., Horace Mann Educators Corp., Springfield Electric Co., O’Shea Builders, local banks and insurance companies, engineering firms and health-care employers.
A study released by the county last week recommended creation of a private-public EDC to better coordinate local job retention and creation initiatives in the face of slow-growing population, income, property values and employment.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 18, 2017.
