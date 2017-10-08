Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball ties its DII wins record

The University of Illinois Springfield tied the program’s NCAA Division II record for wins in a single season with a 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory against the University of Missouri-St. Louis Friday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
The Prairie Stars earned their 11th victory, tying the record set in 2009 and 2016.
It was the third straight Great Lakes Valley Conference win for the Stars.
UIS’ Taylor Bauer notched 18 kills.
