Illinois among most expensive states for college tuition

Illinois is one of the most expensive states to go to college in the U.S., reports the Associated Press. It has the fifth most expensive in-state college tuition in the nation, AP reports.
The cost of getting a bachelor's degree in Illinois has many worried that students will leave the state to go to college.
University of Illinois Springfield senior, Edwin Robles, said he knows several people who left Illinois to go to college because of money.
"I think it's pretty sad especially because I'm from Illinois," Robles said.
"I think that tuition rates across the country are high. It hurts a lot knowing that the state of Illinois is the fifth in the nation."
UIS Spokesman, Derek Schnapp, said higher tuition in Illinois has many worried students leaving the state.
"Many of the universities across the state are seeing many students looking across the border, and it's something we need to take care of," Schnapp said. "We want to have our own students here in Illinois. They contribute to the economy."
With tuition at about $9,400 per year, Schnapp says UIS is less expensive than several other universities in central Illinois.
"We actually went up with Illinois residents this past year, enrollment," he said. "Last year 67 percent of our students were from Illinois, this year we're at 72 percent."
Schnapp says he doesn't know why tuition is higher in Illinois.
The associated press reports Illinois is among four states that cut higher education funding over the last two years.
The University of Illinois in Champaign costs about $15,700 per year.
The University of Illinois Chicago costs about $14,800 per year.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on October 2, 2017.
