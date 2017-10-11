UIS announces $40 million fundraising campaign

A center that will study the legacy and lessons of Abraham Lincoln is just one of the goals of a new $40 million fundraising campaign announced at University of Illinois Springfield Tuesday evening.
The campaign, which will continue through 2022, is the largest in the university’s history.
In addition to the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, other areas to benefit from the fundraising include scholarships, academic excellence, facilities, technology and programs that contribute to the public good.
Programs that contribute to the public good include National Public Radio Illinois, the Illinois Innocence Project, Sangamon Auditorium and others.
“At the University of Illinois, we have one goal at the core of our mission: to transform lives and serve society,” said UIS Chancellor Susan J. Koch in a press release. “This fundraising campaign is a strategy for taking UIS – with donors’ help – toward greater excellence and greater impact for our community, our state and beyond.
The fundraising campaign is called “Reaching Stellar: The Campaign for the University of Illinois Springfield.” During Tuesday’s event at the school, alumni, staff and students were on hand to talk to guests about the importance of the fundraising priorities.
UIS has already secured about $18.5 million toward its $40 million fundraising goal.
University of Illinois campuses in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago are conducting their own fundraising efforts.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 10, 2017.
