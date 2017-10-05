Men's Basketball: UIS hosting Tip-Off Dinner

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team is holding its annual Tip-Off Dinner Oct. 22 at The Recreation and Athletic Center. Tickets cost $250.
Guests will receive and all-access look at practice, a UIS jacket and a meal provided by Nelson’s Catering. Guests also will compete with the team in a shooting contest and meet with athletes. Coach Bill Walker will lead a question-and-answer session.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on October 5, 2017.
Read the story online.