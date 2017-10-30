Jerry Seinfeld to perform at UIS in January

Jerry Seinfeld will return to Sangamon Auditorium this winter for what will be the comedian’s fourth visit to the venue over the past 15 years.
The stand-up comedy show is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 18th.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. and will be available at the Sangamon Auditorium ticket office, on the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield, by calling 206-6160 or visiting www.sangamonauditorium.org.
An online presale begins Wednesday.
Ticket prices are $150, $80 or $65.
Seinfeld previously sold out performances at Sangamon Auditorium in 2003, 2005 and 2009.
Seinfeld is best known for his comedy sitcom on NBC in the 1990s.
In recent years, he has starred in the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” where Seinfeld picks up a fellow comedian in a classic car and they have a conversation over coffee.
Seinfeld is currently one of the top-grossing touring acts in entertainment.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 26, 2017.
Read the entire article online.