Men's Golf: Stars’ Bagur finishes second, UIS wins

University of Illinois Springfield sophomore Louis Bagur shot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round and tied for second in the Dan Salisbury Memorial Intercollegiate at Panther Creek Country Club.
Bagur shot a 79 in the first round and had a two-day total of 3-over 147.
UIS junior Steffen Heckele finished fourth at 148. He had rounds of 73 and 75.
The Prairie Stars placed first out of nine teams with 600 strokes.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 1, 2017.
