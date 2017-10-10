Women's Cross Country: Litchfield cross country runners do well for UIS

Lexi Throne, of Litchfield, finished 37th in the Illinois Intercollegiate Championships.
The outing was hosted by Olivet Nazarene University and held at the Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais.
The University of Illinois Springfield freshman finished the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 17.1 seconds.
Alexandria Quarton, of Litchfield, also an Illinois-Springfield runner, also competed in the Illinois Intercollegiate Championships. Quarton took 64th in 21:10.7.
UIS took seventh with 154 points.
This article appeared in The Journal-News College Report on October 10, 2017.
