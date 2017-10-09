UIS golf teams changing plans after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico is a long way from Springfield, but the destruction on the island caused by Hurricane Maria is impacting the University of Illinois Springfield men’s and women’s golf teams.
The Prairie Stars were scheduled to host the UIS Island Getaway Oct. 30-31 on the River and Ocean courses at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort and Spa in northeastern Puerto Rico.
Due to the conditions in Puerto Rico, UIS men’s and women’s golf coach Frank Marsaglia said the tourney will not be held there.
According the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar website, the resort is hosting government agencies and other relief teams staying in Puerto Rico to assist recovery efforts following the hurricane.
UIS has wrapped up its fall schedule in Puerto Rico every season since 2013.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 8, 2017.
Read the entire article online.