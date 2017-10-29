Women's Volleyball: UIS volleyball improves to 17-8

Taylor Bauer hit a match-high 14 kills and the University of Illinois Springfield posted its sixth straight victory with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 win against Maryville Saturday.
It is the longest win streak in the program’s NCAA Division II era.
Other notable performers in the Great Lakes Valley Conference match were Tiffany Wentworth with 37 assists and Jailyn Borum with 17 digs. Alyssa Hasler added five blocks.
UIS is 17-8 overall and has an 8-4 GLVC record.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 28, 2017.
Read the entire article online.