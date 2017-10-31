UIS women’s basketball looking to finish games off

2016-17 RECORDS: 9-17 overall; 3-15 in Great Lakes Valley Conference
A LOOK BACK AT LAST SEASON: The Prairie Stars lost nine contests by nine points or less. UIS avoided not ending the season on a sour note. It snapped a 10-game losing streak with a win over McKendree in the season finale. A bright spot for the Stars was forward Destiny Ramsey. She was named to the GLVC third team along with UIS senior center and all-time leading rebounder Syerra Cunningham.
STANDING OUT: Cunningham is gone, but Ramsey is back. She was UIS’ top scorer last year with 12.1 points per game. She was also first in steals (44) and blocks (32). Senior guard Shelbi Patterson is also a big-time player. She started her first three seasons and averaged 10.3 ppg. She averaged a team-high 2.3 assists. Guard Tehya Fortune started all 26 games last season as a freshman and averaged 8.5 points. She also poured in a team-high 49 3-pointers. New to the fold is junior guard Valerie Meissner who was a starter for Lake Superior State last season. She averaged 8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game for the Lakers.
The story was reported by The State Journal-Register on October 31, 2017.
Read the story online.