Women's Golf: Queller, UIS win Salisbury Invite

Freshman Jennifer Queller and senior Brooke Hill went 1-2 and the University of Illinois Springfield won the Dan Salisbury Memorial Collegiate at Panther Creek Country Club.
Queller shot a 5-over-par 149 for a two-stroke win and medalist honors in the two-day event.
She fired a 75 Sunday and carded a 74 Saturday.
Hill shot a 151.
She opened with a 73 and had a 78 in the final round.
UIS placed first out of six teams with a 616.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on October 1, 2017.
