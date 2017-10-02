Monday, October 2, 2017

Women's Golf: Queller, UIS win Salisbury Invite

Freshman Jennifer Queller and senior Brooke Hill went 1-2 and the University of Illinois Springfield won the Dan Salisbury Memorial Collegiate at Panther Creek Country Club.

Queller shot a 5-over-par 149 for a two-stroke win and medalist honors in the two-day event.

She fired a 75 Sunday and carded a 74 Saturday. Hill shot a 151.

She opened with a 73 and had a 78 in the final round.

UIS placed first out of six teams with a 616.

