UIS Sangamon Experience historic exhibition and Center for Lincoln Studies to be led by Anne Moseley

Anne Moseley has been selected to lead the University of Illinois Springfield’s new Sangamon Experience historic exhibition and Center for Lincoln Studies.
Moseley has joined today and started working as director of engagement and curator for Sangamon Experience and acting director for the Center for Lincoln Studies. Moseley is a UIS alumnus.
Sangamon Experience is a new on-campus exhibition space telling the history of the Sangamon Region of central Illinois. The Experience opened on Jan. 30, 2020 in the lower level of the Public Affairs Center at UIS.
The Center for Lincoln Studies is expected to open later this year. That center will give new opportunities for learning about Lincoln and the impact of his contributions.
“I am excited for this opportunity to help create a new way of experiencing the local history that surrounds us here in the Sangamon Valley area,” said Moseley.
Mosely was assistant director and curator of the Lincoln Heritage Museum for seven years before serving as director and curator of the Museum.
This story appeared in The Chicago Morning Star on April 13, 2020.
Read the entire article online.