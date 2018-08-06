UIS debuts new entrance markers

A series of new entrance markers will greet University of Illinois Springfield students, staff and faculty returning for fall semester later this month.
The three signs, placed on West Lake Shore Drive, 11th Street at University Drive and on Shepherd Road, were installed last month. They feature a dark blue background with the university’s spelled out name emblazoned in white.
The cost — which included building the structure, installing it and landscaping the area surrounding it — was about $15,000, according to UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp.
Schnapp said the old signs, which featured the UIS dome logo, were in poor condition and out of date.
Materials from the old signage were recycled, he said.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on August 4, 2018.
Read the entire article online.