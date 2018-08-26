Sunday, August 26, 2018

Women's Volleyball: UIS starts with two wins in own tournament

The University of Illinois Springfield won its season-opening matches with a pair of straight-sets wins over Walsh and Cedarville on Friday in the Capital Classic Tournament at The Recreation and Athletic Center.

UIS defeated Walsh 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in its opener.

Brianna Bush recorded 13 kills and teammate Alyssa Hasler provided eight kills and a match-high seven blocks for UIS.

 Tiffany Wentworth had 34 assists, along with 12 digs, and Jailyn Borum collected a team-high 16 digs for UIS.

The Prairie Stars handed Cedarville a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 defeat in the nightcap.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on August 24, 2018.

