Women's Volleyball: UIS starts with two wins in own tournament

The University of Illinois Springfield won its season-opening matches with a pair of straight-sets wins over Walsh and Cedarville on Friday in the Capital Classic Tournament at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
UIS defeated Walsh 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 in its opener.
Brianna Bush recorded 13 kills and teammate Alyssa Hasler provided eight kills and a match-high seven blocks for UIS.
Tiffany Wentworth had 34 assists, along with 12 digs, and Jailyn Borum collected a team-high 16 digs for UIS.
The Prairie Stars handed Cedarville a 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 defeat in the nightcap.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on August 24, 2018.
