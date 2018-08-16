Women's Basketball: UIS women’s basketball adds four players

University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball coach Mark Kost has signed four players, including three incoming freshmen.
Carson Vance is a combination guard. She averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals as a senior at Roselle Lake Park High School.
Point guard Lauren Ladowski received Associated Press all-state honorable mention honors in her final year at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana.
Forward Ellie Mitchell helped Owensboro (Kentucky) Catholic High School reach the state quarterfinals last season.
Rounding out the list is forward Myka Roth, a transfer from Vincennes University.
