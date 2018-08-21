UIS track and cross-country teams clean up downtown Springfield

Members of the University of Illinois in Springfield track and cross-country teams were downtown Monday cleaning up Capitol Street.
One of their coaches said he wanted to find a way for the teams to give back to the community and worked collaboratively with Springfield Public Works to set up the event.
He said this is not only a good way for the team to bond but also to gain appreciation for their city.
“Being a college team, we want to get our team together and do group work. So, this is another opportunity for us to get out and really do something, especially make a good impact for the city,"
UIS Cross Country and Track Assistant Coach Tyler Pence said.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on August 20, 2018.
Watch the story online.