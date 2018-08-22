Women's Volleyball: University of Illinois Springfield Volleyball Preview

2017 was a breakthrough year for the University of Illinois Springfield.
“In a lot of ways last year was a huge year for us,” UIS coach Trey Salinas said.
The Prairie Stars posted their best NCAA Division II record, qualified for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament for the first time and just missed out on earning a berth to the NCAA Tournament.
They also put players on the all-GLVC team for the first time.
An impressive preseason ranking is proof that UIS is a rising program.
The Stars are voted to finish third in the GLVC out of 14 teams in a preseason coaches poll.
Most of last year’s starters are back, including Alyssa Hasler and Taylor Bauer.
Hasler, a GLVC first-team pick, is 12 blocks from setting the program’s all-time blocking record and is on track to finish second in career kills. Bauer, who received GLVC second team honors, had a team-high 332 kills.
UIS hosts the 2018 Capital Classic on Friday and Saturday.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on August 21, 2018.
Read the entire article online.