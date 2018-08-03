UIS hires Slade to coach cross country, track teams

The University of Illinois Springfield has hired another veteran coach to oversee its cross country and track and field programs.
Scott Slade brings 30 years of coaching experience to UIS.
He replaces Mike De Witt, who retired in June after starting the Prairie Stars’ cross country program in 2015 and track and field program in 2016. De Witt had coached for 44 years.
The 54-year-old Slade is originally from Buffalo, New York, and began coaching in 1988. He is heavily involved in USA Track and Field. He is currently the national chair for development for men’s middle distances.
UIS athletic director Jim Sarra was Slade’s supervisor at UTSA.
“He saw me turn the program around at UTSA,” Slade said. “He saw that I built a competitive program there. That’s what he’s looking for me to do (at UIS).”
Slade’s first day at UIS is Monday.
Springfield High School graduate Tyler Pence will continue to serve as an assistant coach.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on August 2, 2018.
Read the entire article online.