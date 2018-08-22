Women's Volleyball: UIS to host Capital Classic

The University of Illinois Springfield volleyball team will host the Capital Classic tournament Friday and Saturday at The Recreation and Athletic Center at UIS.
McKendree and Missouri Western both qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament, and each team in the Classic finished with a winning record last season.
UIS and McKendree are both preseason top-four picks in the GLVC, while Missouri Western is sitting just outside the top 25 national poll.
The Prairie Stars finished with a 22-11 record last season and reached the GLVC tournament semifinals.
UIS was picked third in the preseason GLVC poll, its highest ranking in school history.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on August 21, 2018.
