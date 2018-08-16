Women's Volleyball: Bauer named UIS athlete of month

University of Illinois Springfield volleyball player and Watseka graduate Taylor Bauer has been selected as the Female Spotlight Athlete for the month of August.
Bauer garnered second-team all-Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) recognition in 2017.
The 6-foot senior outside hitter from Watseka set the UIS Division II school record with 332 kills.
Bauer also ranks third among UIS Division II single-season leaders with 379.5 points. She averaged 2.96 kills and 3.39 points per set, while finishing with a season hitting percentage of .221.
The Prairie Stars compiled a 22-11 overall record and a 12-6 GLVC record, which doubled the UIS Division II school record for wins and tripled the program record for GLVC wins. UIS earned fifth place in the GLVC standings, which is the program’s best conference finish. The Prairie Stars also secured the program’s first-ever GLVC Tournament berth.
