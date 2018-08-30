UIS to offer new dual credit course

A new dual credit course for high school seniors in Menard and Sangamon counties will be offered by the University of Illinois Springfield's Teacher Education Department.
The goal is to encourage more students to become teachers.
This is the second year UIS has offered dual credit courses to area high school students.
The new course being offered is titled "Foundations of American Education." It counts toward general education credits for those students who attend UIS to complete their bachelor's degrees.
The dual credit Teacher Education course costs $50, plus the cost of a textbook.
This story aired on WAND TV 17 on August 29, 2018.
