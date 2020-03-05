Men's Basketball: UIS’ Soetan named first-team all-GLVC

Daniel Soetan, a senior guard on the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team, was named to the all-Great Lakes Valley Conference’s first-team.
Soetan was named GLVC all-defensive team last season.
He averaged 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds this season — both were fourth best in the GLVC. He was also fourth in blocks, 14th in assists and 15th in steals.
His teammate, Chase Robinson, was named to the GLVC all-freshman team. He started all 28 games and averaged 15.3 points to lead all conference freshmen.
UIS finished 14-14 overall and 7-13 in the GLVC in coach Matt Brock’s first year.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 4, 2020.
