Springfield And Central Illinois Cancellations And Closures

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend limiting in-person meetings and gatherings to fewer than 50 people to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus — from now through early May.
To prevent further spread of the disease, state officials are urging people to stay home as much as possible. Guidelines for proper hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces are on the CDC’s website.
Springfield schools are closed, and organizations and businesses across the city are postponing or cancelling events.
The University of Illinois Springfield is immediately closing The Recreation and Athletic Center, Student Life Office, Diversity Center, Women's Center, Gender and Sexuality Student Services, UIS Bookstore and the Volunteer & Civic Engagement office, according to an email sent Monday.
The university will keep the Student Union and Food Studio open, but encourages people to stay 6 feet apart. The university is also encouraging students who do not live on campus to complete the semester remotely.
UIS announced last week it would extend spring break through March 22 and begin remote classes March 23.
