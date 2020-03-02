Monday, March 2, 2020

Women's Softball: UIS sweeps doubleheader against Pride

University of Illinois Springfield pushed its winning streak to four games by winning the opener 7-5 as well as the second game 11-10 in a doubleheader against Purdue Northwest.

The Prairie Stars plated six runs in the first three innings of Game 1. Payton Long got the win, going 4 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Lindsay LaDere led the offense with two hits, two RBIs and one run. Carly Chovanec also had a couple of hits.

Chovanec, Jillian Mathis and Carolyn Franke each had a home run in Game 2 while Mathis had the game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mathis finished with three RBIs while Franke had two. Bree Derhake had three hits.

This story appeared in The State-Journal Register on March 1, 2020.

Read the entire article online.
