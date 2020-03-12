Men's Baseball: UIS ties D-II’s grand slam record

Austin Alderman hit the ninth grand slam of the still-early University of Illinois Springfield baseball season as the Prairie Stars tied an NCAA Division II record in a 13-7 win over McKendree on Wednesday at the UIS Baseball Field.
On Wednesday, Brandon Bannon hit a fifth-inning grand slam to give the Prairie Stars (10-4) eight.
Alderman came to bat in the seventh inning in a tie 7-7 game and he untied it with his third bases loaded home run this season.
Two batters later, Chris Mathieu hit a two-run homer.
Bobby Bernard was 3-for-4 with a run.
UIS used nine different pitchers with only starter Brayden Jensen in for more than an inning. Cameron Leff got the win.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 11, 2020.
