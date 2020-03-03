U of I team helping coordinate coronavirus response

The University of Illinois System is helping to coordinate the coronavirus response with a new COVID-19 Planning and Response Team. U of I universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield, as well as regional campuses across the state, will make up the team.
“Our individual universities have standing response committees, which are effectively monitoring and developing plans for their individual institutions in light of the continued transmission of the novel coronavirus,” Killeen wrote in a Feb. 29 letter to senior leadership in the system offices and at the universities.
The team will be led by Dr. Robert A. Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
While working through this situation, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to take everyday precautions to prevent illness.
This story appeared on Fox Illinois on March 2, 2020..
