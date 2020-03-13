UIS already does online learning

Universities in Illinois and the nation are trying to get out in front of coronavirus by sending students home.
But distance learning is not a new concept at places like UIS, says spokesman Derek Schnapp.
“One third of our students right now are already totally online,” Schnapp tells WTAX News. “We are nationally known for online learning. We have a lot of classes that are what we call blended, or mixed, learning, where part of the time they meet in person and part of the time they meet online, so now they will move to totally online.”
While the university is maintaining contact with students online during this extended spring break, Schnapp says there will still be plenty of “what ifs.”
This story appeared on WTAX on March 12, 2020.
