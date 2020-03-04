Women's Track and Field: UIS’ Christy qualifies for NCAA D-II Indoor

Taryn Christy, a sophomore distance runner on the University of Illinois Springfield women’s track and field team, became the first runner in program history to be selected for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships, the school announced on Tuesday.
Christy qualified for the meet with a time of 17 minutes 2.10 seconds in the 5,000-meter run in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships on Saturday. She finished third overall.
Her time has been converted to 16:54.34 and Christy will be seeded 13th in the 16-runner field.
During the indoor season, Christy finished fourth or higher in all seven races.
