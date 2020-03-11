Men's Tennis: Servaes named Player of the Week

University of Illinois Springfield’s Menno Servaes went 2-0 in a dual match and was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Servaes, a sophomore, won his No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-1 and teamed up with Tomas Martinez for a 7-5 victory at No. 1 doubles against William Woods last week.
It was Servaes’ fifth straight win at singles as he improved to 6-4 on the season. He currently has a 4-6 record in doubles.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 10, 2020.
