Basketball: UIS men’s game postponed; women still on at S. Indiana


The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball game at Southern Indiana on Thursday has been postponed after several members of the Screaming Eagles program have undergone COVID-19 quarantine.

No rescheduled date has been announced yet.

The women’s game is still on and will tip in Evansville, Indiana at 5:15 p.m. All Great Lakes Valley Conference games are streamed online at glvcsn.com for free during the 2020-21 season.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 1, 2020.

