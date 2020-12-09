UIS women postpone next three basketball games

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball program will postpone its next three games.
The university couldn’t provide specifics but a press release from the athletic department said the postponed are due to COVID-19 “protocols in the (Great Lakes Valley Conference’s) Return to Competition policies.” A university spokesperson could not say whether anyone in the program had tested positive or whether it was due to contact tracing.
The next game on the UIS women’s schedule, now, is Jan. 3 at Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 8, 2020.