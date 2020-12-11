UIS men's basketball postpones next three GLVC games

The University of Illinois Springfield men's basketball program has postponed its next three Great Lakes Valley Conference games and canceled its Tuesday exhibition matchup against NCAA Division I Big Ten Conference opponent Northwestern due to COVID-19 issues.
The women's basketball team also postponed its next three conference games earlier in the week due to "protocols in the (GLVC) Return to Competition policies." A university spokesman could not say whether anyone in the men's and women's programs had tested positive or whether it was due to contact tracing.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 10, 2020.