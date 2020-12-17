Cross Country: Throne Gets Extra Year With Prairie Stars

Most college athletes do not know if they are going to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus.
But, University of Illinois-Springfield cross country and track and field runner Lexi Throne, who did her prep work at Litchfield, is far from undecided. She has already decided her future athletically and academically.
“It is a fifth year for me, for sure,” said the former Purple Panther. “I have also had some injury problems, which has contributed to me wanting to run the extra time. I have been doing my running and lifting training plans that my coaches provided. In addition to the workouts my coaches give us, I like to do a ton of stretching and foam rolling to help my muscles recover. I also like to lift and do core workout on my own.”
But this cross country season was one of the best for the UIS junior. It was due to her being healthy for one complete season.
“Lexi raced with a great deal of confidence this fall,” said UIS head coach Tyler Pence. “This was her best season at UIS. She was a major factor for us at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Meet. It has been awesome to see Lexi develop into the young woman she is today. She has faced obstacle after obstacle during her time with us, but has been continuously resilient in coming back.”
This article appeared in The Journal-News on December 17, 2020.