UIS star party will observe great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

The University of Illinois Springfield Observatory will hold a virtual star party for the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is an infrequent event occurring when the "apparent" positions of the planets converge in the sky. Although they appear close together, Saturn will be at a distance of nearly 460 million miles behind Jupiter.
Normally, just one planet is visible through the telescope at a time, but for a few nights, both will be visible simultaneously in the same telescope field of view with their closest approach on Dec. 21.
