Contract For UIS Interim Chancellor To Be Extended

The interim chancellor at the University of Illinois Springfield will stay in that role for a longer period.
The university announced Monday that Karen Whitney will have her contract extended until June 2022.
The extension is pending a vote by the university's board of trustees in January.
Whitney was brought on last summer to replace Susan Koch, who retired. Whitney was originally hired for one year.
“I could not be more pleased to recommend that Interim Chancellor Whitney’s tenure be extended at UIS,” President Tim Killeen said. “She has guided the university with a deft hand through this challenging period of transition, creating stability while prioritizing efforts to provide high-quality education and doing so safely during a pandemic. I welcome the opportunity to continue to work with her.”
There is still a plan to hire a permanent chancellor, but the search process won’t begin until late summer or early fall.
This story appeared on NPR Illinois on December 7, 2020..