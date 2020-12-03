UIS men find opponent for Thursday

After a COVID-19 outbreak within the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team forced the University of Illinois Springfield men to postpone its game with the Screaming Eagles for Thursday, the Prairie Stars found an opponent in the same boat.
UIS (1-0) will travel to fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference member Rockhurst, in Kansas City, Missouri, after the Hawks’ game Thursday against William Jewell was also postponed due to the coronavirus.
This article was published in The State Journal-Register on December 2, 2020.