Career Expo coming to UIS this February

People in central Illinois looking for a career have a great opportunity coming up in February.
The University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College will host the 2020 Career Connections Expo on February 6, 2020.
Whether you're a student, alumni or a community member, you're invited to attend the free event.
The Career Connections Expo will be held at the Recreation and Athletic Center on the UIS campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Representatives from more than 100 organizations will be attending the expo.
