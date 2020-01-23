Thursday, January 23, 2020

Career Expo coming to UIS this February

People in central Illinois looking for a career have a great opportunity coming up in February.

The University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College will host the 2020 Career Connections Expo on February 6, 2020.

Whether you're a student, alumni or a community member, you're invited to attend the free event.

The Career Connections Expo will be held at the Recreation and Athletic Center on the UIS campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Representatives from more than 100 organizations will be attending the expo.

This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on January 22, 2020

