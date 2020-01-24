UIS Prof Publishes Encyclopedia Of LGBTQ Politics

University of Illinois Springfield professor Jason Pierceson recently published an encyclopedia detailing LGBTQ politics. It includes profiles on candidates, officials and activists; a timeline of events; government documents; speeches; and court cases.
Pierceson, a political scientist, is the author or co-author of several books, including “Same-Sex Marriage in the Americas: Policy Innovation for Same-Sex Relationships,” “Courts, Liberalism and Rights: Gay Law and Politics in the United States and Canada,” “Same-Sex Marriage in the United States: The Road to the Supreme Court” and “Sexual Minorities in Politics: An Introduction.
This story and interview aired on NPR on January 23, 2020.
