Women's Basketball: Ladowski’s 18 plenty for Prairie Stars

Lauren Ladowski scored a game-best 18 points, made 6 of 9 field goals to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to a 71-46 Great Lakes Valley Conference win over William Jewell on Thursday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
Ladowski was 6 for 8 at the free-throw line, grabbed three rebounds and finished with a 26 plus-minus in just 25 minutes played.
Tehya Fortune netted 14 points and had two steals for UIS while teammate Makenna Fee tallied 11 off the bench.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 10, 2020.
Read the entire article online.