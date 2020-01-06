Men's Basketball: UIS men score big upset at No. 11 Indy

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team picked up its first Great Lakes Valley Conference victory thanks to its defense.
The Prairie Stars held Indianapolis to 36.8 percent shooting from the field and upset the No. 11-ranked Greyhounds 79-69 at Nicoson Hall on Saturday.
UIS shot 45 percent itself from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc, sinking 14 of 32 3-point attempts.
UIS had everything clicking early, jumping out by as many as 25 points midway through the first half. Daniel Soetan had 15 of his team-high 24 points in the first half. The longball fell early as well, going eight of 18 from 3-point range in the first half. Jesus Castillo went 6 for 10 from 3-point range, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds off the bench. Soetan and Keymonta Johnson each had 10 rebounds.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 4, 2020.
