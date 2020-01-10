Men's Basketball: Efficient Johnson leads UIS to win

Keymonta Johnson shot 75 percent and finished with a game-high 23 points to lead the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team to a 92-63 win over William Jewell at The Recreation and Athletic Center on Thursday.
Johnson made 8 of 12 shots and was 5 for 6 at the free-throw line.
Athens High School graduate Matt Wendling added 14 points for the Prairie Stars while Daniel Soetan added 12.
Lanphier graduate Aundrae Williams added eight points for UIS while Rochester’s Collin Stallworth had two.
