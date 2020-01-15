UIS online bachelor's degree programs ranked among top 10%

The online bachelor's degree programs at the University of Illinois Springfield are receiving national attention.
U.S. News and World Report ranked the university's programs among the top 10% in the country.
The programs ranked 33rd out of the 353 institutions.
This is the second year the school's programs have ranked high on the list.
Right now, UIS offers 14 online bachelor's degree programs in the following areas:
Business administration, Communication, Computer Science, English, Health Care, Informatics, History, Information Systems Security, Liberal Studies, Management Information Systems, Mathematical Sciences, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology and Teacher Education.
“UIS offers a unique perspective to online learning,” said Vickie Cook, executive director of UIS online, professional and engaged learning. “We believe that connecting students to exceptionally qualified faculty through strong instruction and online technologies is key to providing experiences that will serve students in their careers and in their lives. UIS faculty often share their experiences of working with great students who are developing the skills needed to be successful.”
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on Jan. 14, 2020.
