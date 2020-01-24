Women's Basketball: UIS women’s basketball breaks out of slump

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team pulled ahead 26-17 by halftime after a dominant second quarter and the Prairie Stars snapped a four-game skid with a 60-48 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Missouri-St. Louis on Thursday at The Recreation and Athletic Center.
After falling behind 12-11 early in the second frame, Katelyn Rosner delivered the go-ahead jumper with 8 minutes 26 seconds remaining and teammate Tehya Fortune went on to score eight of the team’s next 13 points for a nine-point advantage at intermission. That included a 3-pointer at the buzzer, assisted by Jasmine Sangster.
A pair of Lauren Ladowski free throws expanded the Stars’ lead to 34-19 with 6:41 left in the third quarter.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 23, 2020.
