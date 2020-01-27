Men's Basketball: Stars’ break slide against Lindenwood

University of Illinois Springfield senior guard Daniel Soetan sparked a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer past midway with under seven minutes remaining and the Stars snapped a five-game losing streak with a 95-88 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Lindenwood at The Recreation and Atheltic Center.
Soetan finished with a team high 22 points, shooting 10 for 13 from the floor, along with six rebounds and six assists.
Chase Robinson and Soetan helped UIS to a 53.3 field goal percentage in the first half.
Jesus Castillo followed up Soetan’s trey in the second half with another 3-pointer and Robinson converted the old-fashioned three-point play to put the Stars ahead by double digits.
Keymonta Johnson had 19 points and nine rebounds for UIS, going 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 25, 2020.
Read the entire article online.