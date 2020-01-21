UIS students to pack 30,000 meals for Martin Luther King Jr. day

As we honor Martin Luther King Junior Day, on Jan 20th, the University of Illinois Springfield students packed up 30 thousand meals.
The meals will be donated to the Kumler Food Pantry, MERCY Communities, The Salvation Army, Helping Hands of Springfield, Inner City Mission, Grace Lutheran Food Pantry, Washington Street Mission, Asbury Children’s Supper Hour, St. Paul AME Church, District 186’s Feitschans Elementary School, and the UIS Stars Food Pantry.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on January 20, 2020.
