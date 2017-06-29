2016-17 Male Athlete of the Year: Rochester’s Collin Stallworth

Collin Stallworth was impossible to miss on both the football field and the basketball court, and not just because he was typically the tallest athlete.
It didn’t take long to see he was one of the best and most athletic players on either surface.
The State Journal-Register’s Male Athlete of the Year, as a wide receiver on the football team, caught 50 passes for 1,041 yards and scored 14 touchdowns to help Rochester High School go 13-1 and capture its sixth Class 4A state championship in seven seasons.
And the 6-foot-6 senior forward averaged 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 30 games for the Rockets’ basketball team.
Stallworth turned down multiple NCAA Division I scholarship offers for football to play basketball at D-II University of Illinois Springfield.
“I’ve always grown up wanting to play basketball (in college),” Stallworth said in April. “It was my dream. But I had some pretty big football schools talk to me. I wanted to give that consideration because it was big football schools, but I wasn’t in love with football like I was in love with basketball."
The story was reported on June 29, 2017 by The State Journal-Register.
Read the story online.